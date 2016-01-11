Meet The Women Taking Youth Issues To The Candidates

How do you feel about taking on the challenge to represent the issues of race, and particularly those important to minority youth, that have otherwise been sidelined?

AH: "Personally, I like to say that I’m never going to be speaking for every person, every Black person. (laughs) But I'll be asking the questions that have been raised in these communities that haven’t been talked about in these debates thus far. I think that it’s a great honor to be able to ask these questions, because otherwise I don’t know that they would be asked."



AM: "One of the things that both Akilah and I have been really mindful of is looking for intersections. What does it mean to be a woman of color in America? What does that mean for your basic safety, for your economic prosperity? Looking at the intersections of race and gender, of class and gender, of class and race. All of those things come together in a way that I think is going to be really exciting.



"I also think that we have a responsibility — and this is a thing that we've been working through as we’ve been getting ready for this — which is, this needs to be serious, it needs to be earnest, but it also needs to be fun, and it needs to feel like a conversation that you would actually have amongst your peers."

