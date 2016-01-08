This Video Shows Justin Bieber Met Hailey Baldwin 7 Years Ago

As of this new year, Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin are vacation buddies. But seven years before they were chilling on the beach together, Baldwin was just a Bieber fan, who got the chance to meet him in all his swoopy-haired glory.
On Tuesday, Twitter user @bieberstrusting tweeted out a video of Baldwin being introduced to Bieber by her dad, Steve Baldwin. In the video, which was originally posted as a Vine by Justin Bieber Updates last February, Bieber, after a dramatic hair flip, graciously offers a "Nice to meet you," to young Hailey. The video is captioned, "Justin and HaileyRhode meeting for the first time ever back in 2009!"
Remember this? @haileybaldwin @justinbieber https://t.co/ze5eFwpb9u— Jessica (@bieberstrusting) January 6, 2016
The pair obviously had no idea that by 2016 they'd be building sandcastles together. Judging by Bieber's reaction, he might have forgotten exactly how far back he and Baldwin go. His response to the video? "Haha. Amazing."
