The Golden Globes are tonight and things are already looking good. Like, really good.
The red carpet is flooded with amazing dresses, sharp suits, and really expensive updos. However, the one thing that trumps all of that fancy attire is how damn cute Hollywood couples can be.
Although it was a bit chillier in Hollywood than usual, these couples really sizzled. It's basically prom but for adults. This year’s lineup did not disappoint.
Behold, our cutest couple round-up. #CoupleGoals.
