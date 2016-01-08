If you’ve ever been to the Louvre, you’ve probably been to see the Mona Lisa. If you haven’t been to the Louvre, here’s what it’s like: The Mona Lisa, as the most famous piece of visual art in the world, is always surrounded. She sits behind a crowd, behind a velvet rope, and finally behind a piece of bulletproof glass.
But when Cara Delevingne comes to visit, the crowds melt away.
The glass and the rope are still there, but Cara communes with the painting in a way that would trigger Stendhal Syndrome unless you psychologically prepared yourself. The star, in Paris to shoot Valérian and the City of a Thousand Planets, did what any of us would do.
She took, like, so many selfies.
The first was more subdued. She’s just sort of doing her Mona Lisa impression, not giving too much away.
But she must have gotten bored of that pose, because she then tried to eat the painting. Look out Lisa! Just kidding, Cara is employing something painters call forced perspective.
Finally, Cara looked a bit worse for wear. Maybe she ate the painting and was poisoned by its centuries-old lead-based paint?
Or maybe she was just pulling a funny face. Only time will tell.
