If you’ve ever been to the Louvre, you’ve probably been to see the Mona Lisa. If you haven’t been to the Louvre, here’s what it’s like: The Mona Lisa, as the most famous piece of visual art in the world, is always surrounded. She sits behind a crowd, behind a velvet rope, and finally behind a piece of bulletproof glass.



But when Cara Delevingne comes to visit, the crowds melt away.



The glass and the rope are still there, but Cara communes with the painting in a way that would trigger Stendhal Syndrome unless you psychologically prepared yourself. The star, in Paris to shoot Valérian and the City of a Thousand Planets, did what any of us would do.



She took, like, so many selfies.



The first was more subdued. She’s just sort of doing her Mona Lisa impression, not giving too much away.



