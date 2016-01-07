This Traveling Cat Is Everything That's Right With Instagram

Gandalf, who is a cat, traveled to nine U.S. states last year with his owners. One of them, Reddit user monklou, uploaded pictures of Gandalf's adventures and shared a little bit about the experiences of traveling with a cat. It is the best.
The Siberian cat (who is originally from South Korea) was first leash-trained at 8 weeks old and apparently loves life on the leash. His owners first started taking him around their neighborhood and soon, he was coming on all their weekend trips. When they moved back to the U.S., Gandalf did, too. Throughout the year, they documented their travels with Gandalf on Instagram. He is one seriously well-traveled cat:
He remembered the Alamo.
He visited the Bay Area.
He enjoyed camping — rain or shine...
...And even snow.
His owner says that his favorite places to visit were the redwood forests and the Grand Canyon.
“He likes the peace and quiet they offer and the views. He likes to sit and watch the birds and little people in the distance every now and then. The redwoods offered some awesome places to scratch, too," his owner wrote on reddit.
Gandalf has been on every form of transportation except for boat, and doesn't mind air or car travel. As to pictures in which Gandalf might look a little peeved? His owner responded that that's "just his face" and that he does indeed enjoy traveling.
In the same reddit thread, the owner also shared that his family will be making another international move soon, and that one of Gandalf's next trips will be to Yosemite. Sounds like 2016 will bring more adventures for this one-of-a-kind feline.
