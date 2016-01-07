Netflix just released the first images from the upcoming Full House reboot, Fuller House — and wow, is it fuller. We already knew we'd be seeing a mix of new and old faces, but there are so many children in these new photos and we have no idea whose they are.
In one photo, vet D.J. — whom Candace Cameron-Bure returns to play — is holding a baby on her hip. In another, there are two young boys who look to be around 6 and 12, as well as a young brunette girl. We can at least assume the little dudes are the kids that D.J.'s sister Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) and BFF Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) have moved in to help raise after D.J. was recently widowed. We also get a glimpse of some highly anticipated guest stars, including John Stamos, who returns as Uncle Jesse, and Bob Saget, playing dad Danny Tanner. Check out the photos below, and prepare your inner child for some additions to the crew. Fuller House premieres on Netflix on February 26.
