Hoda Kotb Wants You To Flex Your Risk Muscle

Is there a story that stands out that might inspire twentysomething women who pick up the book looking for some advice on how to change their lives?

"Michelle Hauser, who came from a blue-collar background and had little parental support, but ended up going to Harvard Medical School."



Her story was incredible.

"Right? If you were to look at [her story] on paper and, if someone from Vegas were to say, 'What are the odds?' What are the odds this girl, who had this difficult, really tough upbringing, who didn’t really have someone in her corner who was rooting for her, who even had counselors telling her to go work in the factory, would have the stamina, the wherewithal, the willpower to push through and get that Harvard degree. It’s astonishing."



"Someone else said something interesting the other day, she said, ‘Taking a risk is like working a muscle.’ It’s like your risk muscle."



That’s so true.

"Right? And once you do it once, you’re like, Okay that wasn’t so scary. And you can do it again! You almost work it. But if you’ve never tried it, you stay paralyzed, right? "



It’s hard when you’re in your 20s, because you haven’t flexed that muscle much yet.

"Yes. And it’s terrifying, because you’re like, what if i do it and it doesn’t work?



The great thing about being in your 30s — and beyond that — is that it’s less scary because you’ve done it and…

"And you realize, Oh, I do get up when I do a belly flop. It’s not the end of the world."



So, looking back over your career, do you have any advice that you’d give yourself if you were 25?

"One thing I never did that I think helped me a lot is that I never tried to calibrate the odds. Because the odds of me ever working at 30 Rockefeller Plaza were, I’m sure, almost like, a million to one. Why would that ever happen? I didn’t know anybody in the business. I went to a school that wasn’t know for communications. There are all these reasons it shouldn’t work. And I think that the reason people trip up sometimes is because they think, well look, there are a lot of people who want a few jobs so I’m not going to be one of those people. So they move past it. You really have to imagine what your life would be like if it was happening to you."



"[I would also tell my younger self to] make love a priority. I think that’s important. I think sometimes that gets put on the back burner because you’re so busy making a living. I think spending more time in that lane is very important."



I think that’s great advice.

"I really never knew my value anywhere I worked. I didn’t really want to know what anyone was making because I knew I was underpaid. Please don’t tell me, I’m not interested. But I think, and it’s like the risk muscle — there’s a negotiation muscle. You can walk in and try to figure out what you’re worth. I was talking with someone, and she was saying the best way to do it is by figuring out your company’s bottom line and figuring out how you contribute to that. Like, what do I give to this company? It doesn’t matter if you’re just the receptionist. How am I helping them? They’re making $8 million dollars a year, okay, and if you can go in and say, ‘Here’s how I’m saving you money every single day, I do A, B, C, D, whatever.’"



"She called it knowing your price tag. When I was younger, every time I would want a raise, I would walk in and say, 'I know it’s a terrible time, I’m sorry,' and they would say, 'No.' Somehow I apologized my way out of a raise. I wish I would know my value a little bit more and not been afraid to ask for things because it’s scary. You can do it."

