Katy Perry Hears The Sound Of Another Record Being Broken

Katy Perry loves snuggling up with reality TV royalty, so that she is a social media queen should come as no surprise.

But did you know that she is the most followed person on Twitter?

Today, EW reported that Perry has reached 80 million followers. And because she's following just 158, her followers-to-following ratio is unsurpassed.

Perry’s most popular tweets are all shouting out other artists, which is boring, but nice. So we decided to look through some lesser-seen parts of her profile.

Her recent likes range from jokes…


to screenshots of her app…


to, um, creative fan art…

to a #TBT with a close friend.


Also, she still follows Taylor Swift. Maybe that feud really was just a rumor.

With her new title, Perry beats out social mavens like Swift (68.8 million followers), Lady Gaga (54.1 million), and former Twitter King Ashton Kutcher (a paltry 17.3 million).
