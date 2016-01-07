Katy Perry Hears The Sound Of Another Record Being Broken

Katy Perry loves snuggling up with reality TV royalty, so that she is a social media queen should come as no surprise.
But did you know that she is the most followed person on Twitter?
Today, EW reported that Perry has reached 80 million followers. And because she's following just 158, her followers-to-following ratio is unsurpassed.
Perry’s most popular tweets are all shouting out other artists, which is boring, but nice. So we decided to look through some lesser-seen parts of her profile.
Her recent likes range from jokes…
But did you know that she is the most followed person on Twitter?
Today, EW reported that Perry has reached 80 million followers. And because she's following just 158, her followers-to-following ratio is unsurpassed.
Perry’s most popular tweets are all shouting out other artists, which is boring, but nice. So we decided to look through some lesser-seen parts of her profile.
Her recent likes range from jokes…
"You will find a new definition of pain as you are slowly digested over a thousand years" - blurb when you create a Twitter account— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) December 29, 2015
to screenshots of her app…
Ouch @katyperry #KatyPerryPop is so rude pic.twitter.com/BrXA59aLDi— KATY'S THIN MINT (@SandCatz) December 20, 2015
to, um, creative fan art…
Advertisement
@katyperry I made 2day a christmas cookies and I made a this is how we do ice cream Do You like it ? #AppStoreChat pic.twitter.com/pykH1NTneh— doublerainbow (@JULA140) December 18, 2015
to a #TBT with a close friend.
#TBT We were BABIES @katyperry 🏻 🏻 BNA-LAX, making music, crashing on her couch #ItsBeenALongTime #MissMyDarkHair pic.twitter.com/cN67txC2H2— JADYN (@JadynDouglas) December 10, 2015
Also, she still follows Taylor Swift. Maybe that feud really was just a rumor.
With her new title, Perry beats out social mavens like Swift (68.8 million followers), Lady Gaga (54.1 million), and former Twitter King Ashton Kutcher (a paltry 17.3 million).
Advertisement