If you're struggling with a New Year's resolution that involves more exercise, you're not alone. On Wednesday, Adele tweeted a photo that perfectly encapsulates the struggle with resolutions.
The "Hello" singer shared a photo of herself doing a strength workout — and it's clear she's not loving the training session. Adele's face is clearly strained in the photo, which represents how a lot of us feel about our plans to hit the gym more regularly in 2016.
Adele's hilarious photo is the latest indicator of her commitment to a healthy lifestyle. Last year, she publicly discussed her commitment to improving her health, including quitting smoking and limiting her drinking.
"If I'd carried on smoking, I'd probably have died from a smoking-related illness, and I think that's really bad," Adele told the U.K.'s Daily Mirror in December. According to the paper, the singer smoked about 25 cigarettes daily in 2011 and had to cancel shows that year when she lost her voice.
We're all for improving our general well-being, but we're also loving Adele's photo, which shows that living a healthy lifestyle isn't always easy. The next time you're feeling the burn at the gym, just remember that celebrities feel the same way you do.
