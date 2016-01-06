Watch Courtney Love's Unexpected & Emotional Radiohead Cover

On a scale from 1 to wildly emotional, Courtney Love skews toward wildly emotional. The singer held true to this last night while performing a cover of Radiohead's 1992 debut single, "Creep." In the past, the band has boycotted the song due to its popularity, but fortunately Love doesn't share the same apathy for the tune.
She performed the song at a small, private party in Los Angeles in honor of another moving track, "Hands of Love," performed by Miley Cyrus for the film Freeheld.
The party took place at No Name Club, as Billboard reports. The gathering was hosted by musician Linda Perry, who also produced the film. Celebrity guests included Christina Aguilera, Juliette Lewis — both of whom performed — and Love's daughter, Frances Bean Cobain.
On stage, the former Hole singer slipped right back into her prime. The singer's voice was raw, gritty, and powerful: all the components of a signature Courtney Love performance.
Be prepared to have to have the memorable chorus stuck in your for head the rest of the day. Watch the full video, below.
