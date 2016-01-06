Well, we didn't predict this plot twist. But how very exciting nonetheless!
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, who play a married pair of Russian spies on the FX series The Americans, are reportedly expecting. This will be the first child for Rhys, 41, and the third for the former Felicity actress, 39.
After months of rumors, Rhys and Russell's relationship was confirmed in the spring of 2014. Russell and her ex-husband, with whom she shares son River and daughter Willa, were married for nearly seven years and split in December 2013.
A source close to the couple confirmed Russell's recent pregnancy to People this week. "They’re thrilled,” the mag reports. Congratulations to the mom and pop-to-be!
