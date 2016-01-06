Learn Kylie & Kendall's '90s-Inspired Secret Handshake

Morgan Baila
At a friend's birthday party earlier this week, Kylie and Kendall Jenner brought back a middle school classic — the secret handshake. Traditionally, such moves were more subtle, and used between members of exclusive cliques or clubs. But, of course, the Jenners' version is candid, silly, and a little raunchy, making it the perfect party trick.

unrehearsed. no no @kyliejenner

A video posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on

Video via @kendalljenner

In Kendall's Instagram video, captioned "unrehearsed. no no," the girls start with your basic palm slaps. Then Kylie does a little Rocket Power-inspired "Woogidy woogidy" move, because what secret handshake is complete without it?

Next, the two go in for a fist bump, followed by a lick-slash-peck exchange.

In another video posted to Kylie's Snapchat, Kendall gives her sis a quick boob slap before they both burst into laughter.

Like we said, it's silly. But what else are sisters for?
