Learn Kylie & Kendall's '90s-Inspired Secret Handshake

At a friend's birthday party earlier this week, Kylie and Kendall Jenner brought back a middle school classic — the secret handshake. Traditionally, such moves were more subtle, and used between members of exclusive cliques or clubs. But, of course, the Jenners' version is candid, silly, and a little raunchy, making it the perfect party trick.
In Kendall's Instagram video, captioned "unrehearsed. no no," the girls start with your basic palm slaps. Then Kylie does a little Rocket Power-inspired "Woogidy woogidy" move, because what secret handshake is complete without it?
Next, the two go in for a fist bump, followed by a lick-slash-peck exchange.
In another video posted to Kylie's Snapchat, Kendall gives her sis a quick boob slap before they both burst into laughter.
Like we said, it's silly. But what else are sisters for?
