Thandie Newton Calls Out Starbucks Over Offensive Statue

Starbucks has found itself embroiled in yet another brouhaha. This time, though, it's got nothing to do with red cups or polar bears.
Crash star Thandie Newton took to social media to call out the coffee chain for including a racially insensitive statue in its store decor. The statue, which appears to be featured in one of the chain's British shops, depicts a small Black boy wearing a pith helmet and loincloth while carrying a platter of coffee beans.
"Seriously @Starbucks?," she tweeted. "At the counter: loin cloth and safari hat on a Black child. Happy New Year circa 19th century."
Seriously @Starbucks? At the counter - Loin cloth and Safari hat on a black child. Happy New Year circa 19th century pic.twitter.com/kD3qgKmti1— Thandie Newton (@thandienewton) January 4, 2016
Starbucks was quick to take action, and tweeted an apology to the actress.
"We are very concerned to learn of this incident and we can’t apologize enough," a Starbucks customer service rep responded. "We have removed the figure and are investigating."
@thandienewton we are very concerned to learn of this incident & we can’t apologise enough. We have removed the figure & are investigating.— Starbucks Help (@starbuckshelp) January 5, 2016
Keep your eyes peeled next time you make a latte run, folks.
