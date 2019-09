Thandie Newton Calls Out Starbucks Over Offensive Statue

Starbucks has found itself embroiled in yet another brouhaha. This time, though, it's got nothing to do with red cups or polar bears.Crash star Thandie Newton took to social media to call out the coffee chain for including a racially insensitive statue in its store decor. The statue, which appears to be featured in one of the chain's British shops, depicts a small Black boy wearing a pith helmet and loincloth while carrying a platter of coffee beans."Seriously @Starbucks ?," she tweeted. "At the counter: loin cloth and safari hat on a Black child. Happy New Year circa 19th century."