Caitlyn Jenner Studying How To Be A Woman & Finding Her Authentic Self

Morgan Baila
Photo: Ryan Pfluger/Advocate.
In only her second magazine cover shoot since the iconic Vanity Fair debut, Caitlyn Jenner reveals what she has learned about being a woman since coming out, and openly transitioning in 2015, at the age of 65. Jenner spoke to the Advocate concerning her realizations, revelations, and overall personal growth.

Since coming out publicly, Jenner has realized there is a lot more to being a woman than just a new appearance, she told the magazine. “There’s more to being a woman than hair and makeup," she said. "So recently, I’ve been trying to study up on it."

To broaden her knowledge of the full female experience (including workplace sexism, bodily functions unique to women, and self-esteem issues men would never think existed), Jenner started reading a book aptly titled How to Be a Woman. The book — suggested by Jenner's publicist — was written in 2012 by English author Caitlin Moran. It focuses on understanding feminism, combating sexism, and interestingly enough, pivoting society away from idolizing women like Kim Kardashian.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger/Advocate.
“It’s actually very good and very funny,” Jenner said. “What I realized, when going through this book, is how my experience is so different than what a normal woman’s would be growing up — that’s obvious. The second chapter was about having your period. OK? I will never deal with that. So there is so much in life that I need to learn about who I am and be authentic with myself. But I never want to assume that this whole thing called womanhood, that I could ever experience all of that. I will be able to live authentically as female, but I’ve missed so much.”
Photo: Ryan Pfluger/Advocate.
Jenner says the book has also taught her that there is more than just a flashy exterior; she isn't trying to stand out these days. She then acknowledges the irony in that statement based on her family — “Now, my family stands out. Love them to death, but their style is certainly different. And they’ve packaged it and sold it extraordinarily well. Better than anybody else in history, let’s be honest.”

That glitzy packaging is all Kardashian it seems — Jenner's more focused on inward growth. “I went through a lot of struggles but came to the conclusion that it’s time," she said. "I can live authentically. I can handle anything."

Also notable: how excited on Twitter Moran was after hearing about the latest fan of her book.
Photo via @caitlinmoran
Photo via @caitlinmoran
Read the entire cover story of the February-March issue here.

