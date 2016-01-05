Dakota Johnson comes from a long line of film and TV stars. Her mother is Melanie Griffith, her father is Don Johnson, and her grandmother is Hitchcock blonde Tippi Hedren. That Hollywood pedigree has no doubt helped her career, but it's also given her a glimpse into just how shallow the industry can be.
The Fifty Shades of Grey actress expressed her frustration in a new cover story for the February issue of British Vogue. According to Johnson, the industry is horribly ageist.
"Why isn't my mother in movies?" she said. "She's an extraordinary actress! Why isn't my grandmother in movies? This industry is fucking brutal. No matter how tough you are, sometimes there's the feeling of not being wanted. It's absurd and cut-throat. Whenever I have downtime, I'm unsure that I will ever work again. I don't know what it is, but it's a definite thing that happens to me."
At 26, Johnson is unlikely to hit this issue head-on for a while yet. Still, it's a harsh reality to confront. Get it together, Hollywood.
