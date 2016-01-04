World's Best Cats Have Hero Leader

You probably know John Lewis as a civil rights leader, the last surviving member of the movement's Big Six (a group that also included Martin Luther King, Jr.). You may know him as a congressman from Georgia. But you should also know him as a total cat lover.
"I hope everyone had a safe holiday. I spent some of the break playing with my cats," the U.S. Representative captioned two photos he tweeted, which show his two cats.
I hope everyone had a safe holiday. I spent some of the break playing with my cats. pic.twitter.com/ETJg4uO5Go— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 4, 2016
This isn't the first time Lewis has posted a photo of himself enjoying time with some adorable animals. Back in July, he posed with some visiting ASPCA puppies. Cute animals aside, his Twitter account is definitely a must-follow, filled with incredibly powerful #TBT posts featuring photos from the civil rights movement, as well as dispatches from the political work he's doing now. You might even catch some reports from his trips to Comic Con, where he has been promoting his graphic novel. And, every once in a while, a light-hearted animal break.
It was good to spend a little time with the wonderful puppies that the @ASPCA brought to Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/x4Un71imik— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) July 30, 2015
