If you want insight into just how distorted Hollywood's idea of healthy body images is, consider this startling confession from Ashley Benson.
In a new interview with Ocean Drive magazine, the Pretty Little Liars star revealed that she lost out on a role because of her size. For the record, she's a size 2.
"I was just told I was too fat for a part,” she admitted. “I’m a size 2! I cried for 30 minutes, but then you have to let it roll off your shoulders or it could cause a serious eating disorder. A lot of people in this industry hear they need to lose weight more times than they should. It does make you stronger, though. Because if you let that affect you, you can’t be in this industry — you’d go crazy.”
The actress also explained why she's against heavy airbrushing, saying she wouldn't want female fans to mistake a retouched shot for reality.
“I saw photos from a shoot of myself just the other day and thought, What the hell? That doesn’t even look like me! I was so disappointed,” she told the magazine. “I hate to think that girls are like, ‘She’s so skinny! Her skin is so perfect!’ I have pimples just like they do.”
Read Benson's full interview over at Ocean Drive.
