I hope your 2016 is happy, healthy and productive.As the world faces new challenges and opportunities, may we all find the courage to keep making progress and making all our days count.Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, January 1, 2016
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan started off 2016 with an adorable photo of their new baby.
In the latest picture of their baby girl, little Max is seen nestled in her dad's arms wearing a sweet little gray dress. Her doting parents look on, happy as can be.
It goes without saying that we most definitely "like" this photo. It's the third image of the couple's newest addition to hit Facebook — following her very first daddy-daughter photo as well as a Jedi-in-training pic.
The message attached with the new year's photo was just as sweet as the image itself: "I hope your 2016 is happy, healthy and productive. As the world faces new challenges and opportunities, may we all find the courage to keep making progress and making all our days count."
Zuckerberg is certainly looking to make things count. Shortly after the birth of his first child, the Facebook founder announced that he would be donating $45 billion towards the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which he says will focus on "personalized learning, curing disease, connecting people and building strong communities."
It's a hopeful message for a new year. Wouldn't you agree, Max?
Advertisement