Instead, you see a young girl struggling to adjust to life in a new city without the comfort of the familiar.



The cuts are abrupt and at times awkward, but overall, the edit is very well done. So well done that you're probably going to start sobbing. You can count the "Outside Edition" of Inside Out right up there with the saddest Pixar movie moments of all time (we're looking at you, first 10 minutes of Up). Good job, Jordan!