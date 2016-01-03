Grab a box of tissues and prepare for Sadness to run free. Someone reedited Inside Out and removed all of Riley's emotions. The end result is a movie so sad and realistic that you may cry harder than you did when you saw the movie with the emotions.
After a request on reddit, Jordan Hanzon, a film student from the University of Utah, decided to remove the emotions from the film as an experiment to see what it would look like without the lovable, scene-stealing group of five. He calls the edit the "Outside Edition."
What's left — without Anger, Disgust, Fear, Joy, and Sadness — is a roughly 15-minute version of the film, without any insight to Riley's inner-workings. There's no comic relief to help you digest the saddest moments from the movie and there's no way to tell if Riley sees hope for most of the film.
Instead, you see a young girl struggling to adjust to life in a new city without the comfort of the familiar.
The cuts are abrupt and at times awkward, but overall, the edit is very well done. So well done that you're probably going to start sobbing. You can count the "Outside Edition" of Inside Out right up there with the saddest Pixar movie moments of all time (we're looking at you, first 10 minutes of Up). Good job, Jordan!
