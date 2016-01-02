On New Year's Eve, Taylor Swift released the highly anticipated video for "Out of the Woods." The video varies greatly from her usual upbeat and bright mini-movies. Joseph Kahn, the "Out of the Woods" director, praised Swift on Twitter for stepping outside of her comfort zone for the video.
Taylor was so dedicated to making this video. I was wrapped in snow gear. She was in a dress. She suffered for her art. #OOTWMusicVideo— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) January 1, 2016
Taylor chose to stay in the mud for hours to keep the shoot moving. No in and out. Just gangstered it. She is bad ass. #OOTWMusicVideo— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) January 1, 2016
"Out of the Woods" was filmed in New Zealand and features a solo Swift running through woods, rolling in mud, and jumping into water.
"Out of the Woods" is one of multiple collaborations between Kahn and Swift. He directed "Blank Space," "Wildest Dreams," and "Bad Blood," so Kahn definitely knows Swift's limits and how to push her out of them.
On Instagram, Kahn also revealed some of the behind-the-scenes action from the video.
Advertisement
Right before the video was released, Swift tweeted,"She lost him, but she found herself, and somehow that was everything."
"Out of the Woods" is Swift finding her inner adventurer.
She lost him
but she found herself
and somehow that was everything.
#OOTWMusicVideo is now on @VEVO https://t.co/k4emHDRfD3— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 1, 2016
Advertisement