A billboard in Utah is advertising an online dating site — specifically for white people.
The Salt Lake Tribune has photos of a billboard in West Valley City, UT, promoting a dating website called WhereWhitePeopleMeet.com. The website, which charges a $4 membership fee, says, “There are various dating websites that promote and cater to just about every origin, race, religion and lifestyle out there. So again, why not ‘Where White People Meet.Com?’” The site adds that anyone of legal age can join, provided they’re willing to abide by the rules and regulations. As of Saturday morning, the site had just under 300 subscribers.
Despite the site’s justification, connecting white daters is not exactly a niche market. Utah, where the billboard appears, is 91% white.
Besides advocating for the melanin-deficient, the site also appears to be strictly heteronormative. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the only search options are for heterosexual pairings, with men able to search only for women and vice-versa. Extramarital relationships, however, are not restricted — one user found by the Tribune listed himself as married and his profile picture displayed him in blackface.
Of course, Twitter responded to the billboard as Twitter is wont to do.
@NYDailyNews thank god. i found it very difficult to find white people when I lived in Utah.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2016
#wherewhitepeoplemeet: in deep cave ecosystems, where their lack of pigmentation is less of a handicap.— Standplaats Krakow (@Standplaats_KRK) January 2, 2016
@Sam_Bennion @kateh28 in front of the smooth jazz trio playing at the farmer's market #wherewhitepeoplemeet— lady daydream (@deidrene) January 1, 2016
Mayonaise conventions #wherewhitepeoplemeet pic.twitter.com/0D5RT0k0eD— Barry_Savage (@A_Young_Padawan) January 1, 2016
