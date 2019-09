'90s Kids Are About To Feel Irrelevant

This is mid-2000s nostalgia, which I can certainly learn about. But I'll never truly be able to understand it and share in the wistfulness with younger millennials. I can sing "Breaking Free," but I'll never really be a Wildcat . Which means that the echo of my childhood, the time when my current 25-year-old self can count on stumbling upon an ode to the tamagotchi or Gushers on a daily basis, could be coming to an end.And because of this, I fear that I am becoming less employable. My career in web writing has been, at least partially, built on capturing the feeling of, say, opening a white plastic Disney VHS case for "Remember the '90s?" lists. It would come up in job interviews, somewhere after education and well before references: "You've really got a handle on the '90s." And I do. I know which Hey Arnold! cast members grew up to be hot and that Ryan Goslings' first post-Mickey Mouse Club role was in an episode of Are You Afraid of the Dark? But with each mid-2000s post I see on BuzzFeed, I get the same feeling I had when I'd finally nailed my MySpace Top Eight and my friends came home from college talking about this new thing called Facebook.Nostalgia for the '90s is an omnipresent force on the internet, yet another thing Gen-Xers and their predecessors can use to mock millennials. But anyone who has ever seen a middle-aged man demand that his entire family watch and appreciate the brilliance of the original Charlie's Angels TV series or a senior citizen get giddy over the vintage toy selection at the Cracker Barrel knows that millennials didn't invent nostalgia. (Though we do tend to think we did.) And since we're arguably the most online-savvy generation yet, we have flooded the internet with loving nods to our past. We've cornered the digital nostalgia market, and our drive to produce and consume listacles describing the scent of the now-discontinued French Toast Crunch seems unstoppable.