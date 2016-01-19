'90s Kids Are About To Feel Irrelevant

'90s kids can spend hours wading through fond recollections of that Microsoft Word paper clip thing with the eyes (and yes, I know his name is Clippy). That creepy creature was forever in the corner of the screen, doing its thing when you wrote the haiku about your hamster or your college admissions essay. It is as tied to memories of childhood and adolescence as any Backstreet Boys song.



A big part of the appeal of '90s nostalgia is the feeling of being in on a giant inside joke. You and your best friends from high school and their new friends from work and that woman who moved in across the hall will understand why the Skydancer ad you just shared on Facebook brings up some painful memories. But your fortysomething cousin might not. Of course, they've got plenty of their own pop culture artifacts to moon over, but they're not getting the same attention online as ours.



So of course I'm feeling bit panicked about the creeping 2000s nostalgia. I really, really don't get the appeal of Hannah Montana. And if history repeats itself, I'm going to be reading about that one episode where she wears that one shirt and also has a moment with her dad/BFF/brother, for the next decade or so. And I know all too well that asserting that Lizzie McGuire is so much better will just make me seem old and hopelessly out of touch.

