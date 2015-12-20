Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter, Apple, may have the angel face of her mom, but she seems to be a true talent when it comes to the guitar. Remind you anything of her dad, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin?
Paltrow took to Instagram to post a clip of her pride and joy strumming an acoustic guitar in her school's Christmas pageant. The 11-year-old also shows off her sweet voice, singing along with the rest of her class to Marcy Playground's "Keegan’s Christmas."
Is anyone really so surprised to find out that Paltrow's little girl has the musical gene?
Besides being the daughter of a famous musician — whose band just so happens to be playing the Super Bowl this year — Apple's mom also has done her fair share of singing, both on Glee and in the 2000 karaoke movie Duets. She also can be heard on the Coldplay song "Everglow," off its latest album, A Head Full of Dreams.
Little Apple shows that, well, the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree. Though we imagine Paltrow's daughter may be more interested in becoming the next Taylor Swift, rather than a rock frontwoman. Swift is Apple's "biggest inspiration," after all.
