In an alternate universe, Katy Perry could have become a famous fashion stylist rather than a fashionable singer. At least, according to Katy Perry.
Perry recently told People that if she hadn't chosen to go into music, she knows exactly what she would have done. "I would probably be a stylist,” she said. “I love creating looks; I do it with all my girlfriends.”
This isn't much of a surprise, since the California gurl has already shown she's got an eye for fashion, coloring her hair every color of the rainbow and showing off her throwback style in babydoll dresses. Oh, let's not forget how she teamed up with Jeremy Scott to become the face of his Moschino line while also posing for H&M's recent Christmas campaign.
All that glamour aside, she did tell People that her personal, off-stage style is more "athleisure" than anything else. “Honestly, half of the time I’m walking around looking like [Jeff Bridges in] The Big Lebowski,” she said.
But it's not her penchant for sweatpants that's holding her back from going all "Kanye West" and pursuing fashion full time. Nope, it's the thought of having to ship out her creations. “If part of being a stylist is [using] FedEx," she said, "I am not great with that."
