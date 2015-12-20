Google is your smart friend with endless knowledge. So it’s no surprise that people turn to Google to diagnose illnesses, find food recipes, and even answer mundane questions, like "What’s zero divided by zero?" In fact, so many people typed “What’s zero divided by zero?” into Google in 2015 that it’s the most googled question of the year.
It starts off innocently enough. “Imagine if you have zero cookies and you split them evenly between zero friends, how many cookies does each person get? See, it doesn't make sense.”
Oh, but it escalates quickly. “And Cookie Monster is sad there are no cookies, and you are sad that you have no friends.”
Thanks for crushing our self-esteem, Siri, and for spurring Google’s most asked question of 2015.
