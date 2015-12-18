Zayn Malik could read the Declaration of Independence and fans would find it scintillating. But the former One Directioner doing an impression from Frozen? Could anything be more amazing?
Now, it may only be a brief Dubsmash tweet, but it is good enough for us. Malik takes on the part of Olaf, the lovable snowman sidekick to Princess Anna. (Does it even matter who he's playing? Look at him.) Malik has first-hand experience with the cold, since he gave his 1D fans the big cold shoulder earlier this year when he announced his departure from the band.
Since then, Malik has emerged as a rough-and-tough version of himself, complete with multiple piercings and a lot of tattoos. Would Princess Anna approve? We still think so.
The only bad thing about this is that now we're gonna have to find time to watch Frozen again. Once you get a taste, it's hard to let it go.
