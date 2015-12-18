Bradley Cooper Speaks Out Against The Patriarchy

Predictably, there were some interesting bits from Barbara Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2015 on ABC Thursday night.
First things first: Caitlyn Jenner was named the most fascinating person of the year in recognition of her role in bringing awareness and hope to the transgender community. No surprises there. But Amy Schumer also spoke with Walters about her father’s struggles with MS and the shooting at a theater showing her film Trainwreck.
But it was Bradley Cooper who proved to be most fascinating.
Walters this morning hinted that she has had her eye on Cooper for a while. "When he was starting out his agent (described) him as something else which I won't say," Walters said during Good Morning America. "I LOVE Bradley Cooper."
During his segment, Walters asked Cooper about the pay gap about which Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out against: “In general, we live in a patriarchal society," said Cooper.
"You can attest to that. You probably have seen the evolution of that," he continued. "It’s symptomatic of a larger issue. And she was bold enough to come out, write an op-ed about it. I think probably other professions are much worse than our profession. But it’s rampant. And why not start a conversation?”
Walters lauded Cooper for his comments, adding, "I commend you, as somebody who has in the past felt that the man got the better deal or the more money. I'm not complaining," Walters stressed, "I'm just pointing it out."
You can watch the entire segment below.
