Model, actress, and all-around badass Cara Delevingne took the paparazzi to task once again last night, following a gross invasion of privacy by one particularly aggressive photographer — or, as Delevingne described him, "[s]ome disgusting so-called 'human.'"
On Wednesday night in London, the 23-year-old attended the a charity concert for Project 0 Wave Makers to support marine conservation. Unfortunately, the event was marred by a creepster who reportedly tried to take a picture up Delevingne's skirt. "Some disgusting so-called 'human' with a camera tried to take a picture up my skirt... 'Welcome home,'" she tweeted. She also apologized (needlessly!) in the case that "a picture tomorrow comes out soon of my ass." She then crowdsourced ideas on how to fend off the perps. "Any suggestions? Eggs?" Might we suggest molten cheese, as the Paper Towns actress herself mused in September after an incident in Milan? At the time, she added, "I refuse to let these grown men treat people like objects with no feelings and get away with it, I will never be silent" — a promise she's made good on.
The star has frequently been the victim of photographers encroaching on her personal space. In March 2014, she tweeted, "I really think that it's disgusting that Paris is the only place where it is illegal for paps to follow you around," likening them to "assassins with there [sic] telescope lenses, hiding in bushes or whatever they can find." And later that year, she live-tweeted her experience as harassment by photographers caused her to hide out in a restroom at the Toronto International Film Festival. "Thanks for making me feel like a caged animal once again," she wrote.
We don't expect the paparazzi to stop being animals any time soon. But we can trust that Cara will continue to stick up for herself — and, you know, human decency in general.
