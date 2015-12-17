Last month, in the November issue of Seventeen, Bella Thorne revealed that she has a personal Regina George. "She's in the business, and she's very, very mean," the Alvin and The Chipmunks star said. "I stay away from her at all costs. I never say hello to her."
Thorne's next comment made people wonder if she was talking about a certain member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. "Her siblings are not mean like she is," she went on. "It's just her. One of the reasons I don't like her is because she's been a billionaire since she was very little, and she's never had to work for anything in her life."
The actress has since explained her comments, saying that she wasn't necessarily speaking about a single mean girl, but about a larger bullying issue — though it definitely sounds like she was referring to someone specifically.
Thorne has clarified that she's not talking about Kylie Jenner, and while she's still not naming names she did further open up on why she doesn't like this person in an interview with HuffPost Live.
"It's not I hate her because she's a billionaire," she explained. "I don't like her because she is a billionaire and makes sure everyone knows that she is, which is like, I didn't grow up with money or anything like that. And even if I did, I'm not very much like that."
Thorne went on, "If somebody wasn't flaunting it in a mean way to make other people feel bad about themselves, then I would not mind it. It's when people do it in certain types of ways that make you not appreciate them as much." Watch her dig into Hollywood's "mean girl" issue in the full interview below.
