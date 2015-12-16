Bei Bei, the 4-month-old baby panda, celebrated his first press reception day December 16 at the Smithsonian's National Zoo. He handled it well and looked cuter than ever. Look at that grin!
“Bei Bei is doing great,” Devin Murphy, a spokeswoman for the National Zoo told Refinery29. “He is learning how to walk right now. He took his first steps a couple weeks ago, but he still hasn’t managed to get his back legs fully under him yet.” As he learns to walk, he has resorted to an adorable alternative of “scooting and taking little steps around his enclosure,” Murphy said.
Bei Bei has an older sis, Bao Bao, born August of 2013 — they were definitely destined for fame with those names — but they won't ever get to give each other big panda hugs. “Giant pandas are in solitary in the wild, so they won’t ever actually meet,” Murphy explained. Still, Bao Bao is aware of the additional family member in the giant panda habitat at the zoo.
For those who can’t make it to Washington, D.C., in person to see Bei Bei, here are five of the cutest snaps of the little guy. No word on whether a remake of Hurricane’s hip-hop classic “Ay Bay Bay” as “Ay Bei Bei” is in the works.
