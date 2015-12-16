Jennifer Lawrence Just Revealed Her Secret Celebrity Crush

Judging from her past relationships with Nicholas Hoult and Chris Martin, it would seem as though Jennifer Lawrence had a soft spot for British men. However, from her interviews it's becoming clear that this is not necessarily her type. It seems the Oscar winner is actually into cerebral writer types with a sarcastic streak. Need we remind you of her previous declaration of love for Larry David?
Now it sounds like David has some competition. During her appearance on Tuesday's Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Joy star confessed that she once had a "really big crush" on none other than Meyers himself.
The two first met when Lawrence hosted Saturday Night Live, where Meyers of course worked at the time.
"I had this whole plan all week, like 'he's going to ask me out, he's totally going to ask me out,'" she recounted. "Then later in the week I was like, 'I'm going to ask him out.' I created the romance in my head because I'm delusional."
Lawrence went so far as to confide in the wardrobe woman that she was planning to ask Meyers out, only to have her bubble burst.
"Honey, he's engaged," the woman informed her.
Womp. At least she and Meyers, who is now married and expecting his first child, can laugh it off. Will his loss be Larry David's gain? You never know.
