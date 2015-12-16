Jennifer Lawrence Just Revealed Her Secret Celebrity Crush

The two first met when Lawrence hosted Saturday Night Live, where Meyers of course worked at the time.



"I had this whole plan all week, like 'he's going to ask me out, he's totally going to ask me out,'" she recounted. "Then later in the week I was like, 'I'm going to ask him out.' I created the romance in my head because I'm delusional."



Lawrence went so far as to confide in the wardrobe woman that she was planning to ask Meyers out, only to have her bubble burst.



"Honey, he's engaged," the woman informed her.



Womp. At least she and Meyers, who is now married and expecting his first child, can laugh it off. Will his loss be Larry David's gain? You never know.

