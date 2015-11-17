Jennifer Lawrence Pranks The Pranksters

Someday a real prank will come and wash the scum off the streets of the celebrity junket interview. There’s a long and storied history of the celebrity prank interview. Sacha Baron Cohen is probably the undisputed master, but modern practitioners like Zach Galifianakis have put their own stamp on the genre.
YouTubers Smosh thought they were pranksters, but in this case, they were mere pawns in the game of master prankster Jennifer Lawrence.
When Ian Andrew Hecox and Anthony Padilla arranged a mock press interview with Lawrence for for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, they thought they’d have a few laughs at her expense, make some puns about thing related to her movies, and call it a day.
Not so fast. Smosh superfan Dylan Miceli-Nelson teamed with Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson to turn the tables on Smosh. Indeed, Lawrence went into Smosh-mode, taking earpiece instructions to turn a one-way prank into a devastating practical joke.
Lawrence’s prank was part of a movement by Defy Media to raise awareness of muscular dystrophy, so we’re laughing for a good cause. More like this, please.
We’d say more, but we don’t want to spoil the fun.
