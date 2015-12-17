Finishing a movie as a kid usually meant walking away with a brand-new set of life goals. When you got older, you were going to get your Hogwarts letter. And you were going to find a passage to Narnia. And you were definitely finding yourself a gremlin (one of the cute, pre-evil ones).



But just because you've (mostly) given up on being transported to a magical world doesn't mean your entire childhood film-inspired to-do list is off the table. There are moments from your favorite throwback films that still look very appealing, and sort of attainable — the kind of '90s fantasies that involved fancy real estate and futuristic technology. Or the perfect pet, or most Instagram-worthy meal.



So, don't be afraid to let a holiday movie marathon with your little cousins inspire a few of your 2016 goals.