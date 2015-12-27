Raise your hand if you want to ring in 2016 in Rio, Reykjavík, or, hey…how about Rome? One day before NYE (Wednesday the 30th, that is), hedonistic Venus swings into Sagittarius, the sign of the global jet-setter. Thought you’d watch the ball drop from bed? Sorry, better make new plans. This Venus phase lasts until January 23, sounding the call for cross-cultural romances and proving, quite clearly, that #LoveWins. With the moon and passionate Mars in romantic Libra on NYE, we’re betting on some bliss-inducing kisses as the confetti rains down.



Sunday’s star map throws the world a curveball when Mars embarks on a two-month tour through secretive, seductive Scorpio. And until January 23, this is going to be a really awkward dance with Venus! We’ll feel wildly uninhibited one minute, and then totally closed up the next. Best to keep those wilder moments behind closed doors, and undocumented on Snapchat. And trust us, with lusty Mars in the zodiac’s sexiest sign, when the lights (and cameras) turn off, it’s going down for real.





