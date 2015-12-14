Update, Dec. 17: Johnnie Walker has provided Refinery29 with the following statement about the spec ad from Guy Escolme, Johnnie Walker Global Brand Director:



"We have reached out to Daniel and Dorian but have not been able to connect with them at this point. We simply wanted to congratulate them on a beautifully crafted piece of film. The brand had no direct connection to the creation of this spot, but we're proud that the work that Johnnie Walker has created over the years has inspired these talented young artists in this way. Our newest iteration of the Keep Walking campaign, Joy Will Take You Further, is all about celebrating people who use joy and passion as the catalyst to their personal progress. It is clear through their work that they love what they do and that has driven them to this success.



As a human truth, people want to progress. They want their tomorrow to be better than their today. Over the last 15 years, that insight has created a great deal space for creativity and it is wonderful to see fans of the brand artistically exploring that area as well."



This post was originally published on December 14, 2015.