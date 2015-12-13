The New York Daily News calls Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime" "one of the former Beatle's worst songs," but that hasn't stopped The Shins' cover of the 1979 single from doing the previously unthinkable: Dethroning Mariah Carey's holiday magnum opus, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," as the number-one most-played holiday song in retail stores — an accolade it has held for some two decades.
According to Paste magazine and a report from PlayNetwork (a company that compiles playlists for retails stores), The Shins' 2012 cover of "Wonderful Christmastime," which debuted as part of a 2012 compilation album, Holidays Rule, has knocked Mariah-the-newly-minted-Hallmark-star out of the top spot. Could it be the Garden State effect, perhaps?
Carey's beloved holiday anthem is now ranked in second place, followed by Christina Aguilera's "Christmas Time." Holiday songs by contemporary artists, such as Kelly Clarkson and Jack Johnson, as well as classic talents, like Bing Crosby and Ella Fitzgerald, also make the top 10, while McCartney’s original version of “Wonderful Christmastime” comes in at number 17 and Darlene Love's soulful "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" caps the list at 20.
But don't get too upset, Mariah loyalists: "All I Want for Christmas Is You" still retains its top spot in Billboard's Holiday 100. And you'll always have Love Actually.
OPENER IMAGE: Erik Pendzich/REX Shutterstock
