All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is for you to watch her new holiday movie, A Christmas Melody.
The Hallmark movie, which premieres December 19, has Carey playing an evil PTA mom who is trying to ruin her high school rival (and our favorite Mean Girl) Lacey Chabert's first holiday back in her Ohio hometown.
Like many Hallmark holiday movies, Chabert is a divorcée named Kristin who's just looking for a Christmas miracle. And from the looks of it, an angel by the name of Mariah is going to be there with her every step of the way.
The Hallmark movie, which premieres December 19, has Carey playing an evil PTA mom who is trying to ruin her high school rival (and our favorite Mean Girl) Lacey Chabert's first holiday back in her Ohio hometown.
Like many Hallmark holiday movies, Chabert is a divorcée named Kristin who's just looking for a Christmas miracle. And from the looks of it, an angel by the name of Mariah is going to be there with her every step of the way.
Carey doesn't just star in this soon-to-be Christmas classic, she also directed the TV movie. Carey has been directing her own music videos for years — including 1995's "Fantasy," which was the first clip she directed all on her own. This movie marks her feature film directorial debut.
From the looks of the film's teaser, Carey is wearing a lot of pearls with Adidas sweatsuits, teaching little kids how to find their own elusive chanteuse, and doing a whole lot of clapping. Basically, everything we could have hoped for.
So put on your MAC "All I Want" lipstick and get ready to celebrate the holidays the Mariah Carey way.
Advertisement