Ed Sheeran Says Goodbye To Social Media

Ed Sheeran's 16.1 million Twitter followers and 5.5 million Instagram subscribers received a somewhat sad surprise in their feeds this morning: the British singer-songwriter and all-around nice guy announced that he is quitting all social media until next autumn at the earliest.
“I’m taking a break from my phone, emails and all social media for a while," Sheeran shared in what seems to be his last Instagram post for a bit. "I’ve had such an amazing ride over the last five years, but I find myself seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes, so I’m taking this opportunity of me not having to be anywhere or do anything to travel the world and see everything I missed.”
Sheeran's departure post has already racked up more than 38,000 comments filled with a mix of well wishes and crying emoji (you will clearly be missed, Ed). But his fans aren't the only ones who won't be hearing from him online. To his friends and family, the singer says, “If you love me, you will understand me buggering off for a bit.” As for the rest of us, we'll just have to take solace in his parting promise that "the third album is on its way and is the best thing I have made thus far."
If this means he has more time to duet with Beyoncé, we suppose we can support his decision. (Kate Winslet will probably be on board. Science seems to be.) And Ed? If you do come back to social media next autumn, maybe try Snapchat first. It's been shown to make people happier.
