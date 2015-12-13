It turns out Taylor Swift has a twin on the other side of the world. The singer met her teenage doppelgänger from down under while in Australia for the last leg of her cameo-filled 1989 Tour. And the resemblance between Swift and her faux-twin, 19-year-old New South Wales resident Olivia Sturgiss, is remarkable.
"I think it's just the facial structure. I've got small eyes and bigger lips like her," Sturgiss told the Daily Mail, calling her resemblance to the pop star largely all-natural. "I got my hair cut consciously like hers, but everything else is just sort of coincidental. The clothing and stuff — we've actually got pretty similar taste. I don't really consciously dress like her."
Still, Sturgiss has been mistaken for Swift by young fans of the singer before and has gone so far as to pose for photos with the young Swifties rather than disappoint them. "The little, little girls who think I'm Taylor, I look at their mums and their mums know," she explained. "So I'm like, 'I'll let their mums tell them, I don't have the heart to tell them.'" She's 100% forthright on Instagram, however, using the hashtag #NoItsLiv to clarify her identity.
Advertisement
"She was actually shorter than me," Sturgiss told the Daily Mail Australia after meeting her famous lookalike backstage at her Melbourne concert Friday night. Sturgiss' friend and concert companion, Kristy Lee, told the publication that Swift told them she actually first noticed the resemblance on Tumblr, after seeing a post that Sturgiss had written about her mother's battle with uterine cancer. "The same week she announced her mom was diagnosed with cancer was the same week my mom was diagnosed with cancer, so I think maybe it hit her close to home," Sturgiss hypothesized.
And though the touching moment left the friends "trying not to cry" in front of the 1989 singer, they managed to lighten the mood with a fun Charlie's Angels-style photoshoot featuring the blonde doppelgängers standing back-to-back. Two Farrahs for the price of one?
OPENER IMAGE: Jim Smeal/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement