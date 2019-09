What You Should Know About The Latest Fashion Piercing

Chances are, you've heard about — or at least seen, in the noses of cool girls everywhere — the rise in popularity of septum piercings over the past year. Cattle comparisons be damned, because men and women of all ages have been opting for jewelry in their nostrils, and this quickly became the fashion piercing. Until now.According to famed piercing artist J. Colby Smith of New York Adorned , there's a "new" piercing (quotes because, really, is anything new anymore?) looking to take the septum's throne. And it's known as the "smiley."The name comes from the fact that this jewelry is incognito when the person's mouth is closed and only appears when the wearer smiles. Not only has Smith seen an uptick in customers asking to have this piercing done, the Smiley is also at the top of his personal favorite-piercing list at the moment. Additionally, Smith says that because this piercing heals so quickly, he's seen zero problems with it."Smileys are one of my favorites right now," Smith explains, "because it’s unexpected; it’s something not everybody has and not everybody wants. Because people are still trying to decide how they feel about [them]."We gather that many of you may feel rather skeptical — and with good reason, according to Los Angeles piercer Brian Keith Thompson . Thompson says he does Smileys very rarely on customers (and only with gold, which he notes is safest), because they can negatively affect the health of the mouth."I think, as a piercer, you have a moral obligation to tell the people that are trusting you and giving you their money the pros and cons of it," Thompson says. "[With] a lot of piercings, the only cons are that it could get infected, you could have an allergic reaction, and it could, and probably will, leave a scar. But anything in the mouth, there are far greater risks."