What You Should Know About The Latest Fashion Piercing

For the rebels who still want to go through with the peek-a-boo piercing (because we know you're out there) — there is some good news. Since the Smiley heals quickly, you can easily take the jewelry out and only rock it occasionally, which lessens the risks, according to Thompson. "Say you just have to have it but are afraid of gum recession. You could wear it a couple of days, and take it out for a few weeks," he says. "You don’t have to wear it all the time once it heals; you can actually remove it."



The moral of the story: With It Girl status comes great responsibility. The Smiley is a great alternative for those who would rather not risk losing their conservative job or be voted out of their family for any kind of always-visible face jewelry. Or, for those who "just can't" with septum piercings anymore.



Smith recognizes that the Smiley is definitely not for everyone, but, when done right, it can be a delight. "If it’s done right, it looks delicate — it looks beautiful. It doesn’t have to be some gross-ass oral piercing," he says. And remember how meh we all were when septum piercings first came on the scene (again)? "I remember when I started pushing septum piercings, it was the same... People were like ‘oh, it’s so aggressive,'" he says. "And now, how many people do you know with their septum pierced?" The man’s got a point.



Either way, like most decisions in life, you should mull over the pros and cons before you make the leap and get pierced. We're sure both your dentist and your parents would appreciate it.



