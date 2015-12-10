Here's a thought: Maybe the solution to seeing more women in meatier movie roles is to give them a go at iconic roles originally played by men.



Case in point: Uzo Aduba recently took on the infamous "rube" monologue from Silence of the Lambs, delivering a truly terrifying performance that made our skin crawl. There's no reason a woman couldn't have played a psychopathic cannibal doctor who eats human liver with fava beans. The talent — and the hunger for more dynamic parts — is absolutely there.



