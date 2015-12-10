If you wanted to know what iconic comedian Ellen Degeneres would look like as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, now's your chance. Through some clever photoshopping, Ellen put her face on Candice Swanepoel's body a little in advance of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airing last night. Truly, this is the ultimate gift Ellen could have given us.
Almost ready for the #VSFashionShow tonight. pic.twitter.com/nkSgS7Be0B— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 9, 2015
Weirdly, Ellen looks kind of like Candice. It seems like the pair could be long-lost cousins, or at least from the same town. Or maybe it’s just a great photoshop.
Either way, at least now we know what she was doing when she missed Sofia Vergara’s wedding — she was getting in phenomenal shape to walk the runway.
Victoria’s Secret had the perfect response.
@TheEllenShow Ellen, you should have told us! We would have covered you in crystals.— Swarovski (@swarovski) December 9, 2015
Maybe as payback Swanepoel can try out her hand at some comedy. She'll need to brush up on her dance moves and observational skills, but we're confident she can get there.
