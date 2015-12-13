It's a choose your own adventure kind of week as the sun spends its final seven days in fiery, free-spirited Sagittarius. What daring boxes are still unchecked on the "Must Do in 2015" list? Carpe diem, stargazers! Calculated risks bring rewards this week. Casting a wider net does, too, as Sagittarius is the zodiac's global nomad. Lock down those supersaver tickets to ring in 2016 in another city — or on another continent, even. Close to home, make a point of mingling multiculturally. #LoveWins



The weekend will be both seductive and stormy at once as messenger Mercury makes contact with two high-maintenance planets. On Saturday, a direct connection to sex-bomb Pluto in Capricorn can bring a bout of spicy power games. Don ye now the black latex catsuit — or spend some time getting to what the brooding bad boy type is really pondering in his thought bubble. While it might not be more than "let's hook up," unraveling the mystery is the fun part. On Sunday, Mercury squares off with inventive Uranus, bringing creative ideas about how to wrap up those 2015 goals. Thomas Edison said it best: "Genius is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration."

