For most people, spending the holidays with family members doesn't involve a choreographed dance routine. Maybe delicious meals, and maybe some gift-giving and movie-watching. But one family just put everyone else's holiday traditions to shame.
The Orgills, from Highland, UT, have a different take on the festive season. The family, which includes eight siblings, creates a choreographed dance routine set to a Christmas song each year. Their 2015 holiday video has gone viral; it features the Orgills dancing to Justin Bieber's rendition of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town."
Ammon Orgill, one of the siblings, uploaded the dance routine to YouTube on December 1. Since then, the video has been viewed more than 100,000 times on YouTube and more than three million times on Facebook. Orgill notes in the video description that the family wears their "mother's quirky Christmas sweaters" during each dance. The Bieber routine marks the Orgills' fourth annual video in this esteemed holiday tradition. Check out their sweet moves below.
OPENER IMAGE: Photographed By Shana Novak.
