You Have To Hear Jeremy Jordan Sing An Epic Medley Of All Your Favorite Disney Songs

Jeremy Jordan is forever trying to be your manic pixie dream boyfriend by singing his way into your heart.
Just look at his amazing work in The Last Five Years, Smash, and now Supergirl. He's also the king of sexy Celine Dion tributes. And just when you thought Jordan was done wowing you with his vocals, he does it again.
On Sunday night, Jordan belted out the most perfect Disney medley that one could hope to conjure from the house of mouse. At TrevorLIVE, an event benefitting the Trevor Project, Jordan sang all of the best Disney tunes: "A Part Of Your World," "Reflection," "I Can Go The Distance," and several others from movies like Mulan, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid.
The true beauty of this medley goes beyond his incredible set of pipes. Jordan managed to seamlessly weave together these Disney classics, with only a piano as backup.
The only downside? It wasn't captured on video. You'll have to settle for an audio clip of his Disney compilation.
