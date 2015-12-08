Tia Mowry Had The Best Response To Pregnancy Rumors

Apparently, the only way a woman in the spotlight can avoid pregnancy rumors is to keep her stomach exposed, sucked in, and be near an alcoholic beverage at all times. Baring that, baby bump rumors will fly. However, that doesn't mean celebs like Tia Mowry are going to put up with having their body scrutinized.



On Huffington Post Live, Mowry explained that she’s experienced a little weight gain, but nothing that's bothering her. She went on to deliver a message to those who have wondered aloud (or in print) whether she might be expecting.



"It is a form of body-shaming, I will say that, and it's pretty unfortunate," she said. "And the reason why I say that is because I think that we live in a society that is so obsessed with being perfect…Why can't we just be us, you know?"



She went on to explain that "all bodies are beautiful," after recounting some recent mean-spirited comments posted to her Instagram account. Maybe if celebrities keep speaking out against body-shaming, internet trolls will finally get the message.