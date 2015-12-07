As fantastic as the talented cast of The Wiz Live! is, in light of some old-school footage that's just been brought to our attention, we can't help but feel that a certain somebody was missing from the starry ensemble. BroadwayWorld has dug up a clip of an adorable little girl by the name of Beyoncé Knowles singing a tune from The Wiz.
The footage, uploaded to YouTube in 2013, shows the star-to-be, reportedly at age 7, belting out the song "Home" from the 1975 Broadway musical. She's dressed up like Dorothy for the performance at Houston's Sammy Awards, according to BroadwayWorld. And while it's not immediately obvious that this young woman would grow up to, you know, run the world, it's clear she was just as brimming with talent and confidence back then as she is now.
But seriously: How great would it be to see Bey as Dorothy? (The star was in fact rumored to be joining the cast earlier this year.) On top of NBC's live broadcast, the producers plan to bring The Wiz back to Broadway in about a year. Hey guys, if you're having a hard time finding the right person to play Dorothy, we've got just the gal for you.
OPENER IMAGE: MediaPunch/REX Shutterstock.
