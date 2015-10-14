We still have more than a month to go until The Wiz Live! debuts on NBC in all its musical glory. But the network has released a smattering of preview photos that should sustain fans for a little while. Let the record show that we won't be satisfied until we have a clip of "Ease on Down the Road," though.



We're definitely digging the stylized costumes and elaborate stage makeup. The Tin Man — played by Ne-Yo — is looking especially fly. But, perhaps above all else, we're pretty psyched about Toto. This pup is primed to be a show-stealer.



The Wiz Live! airs on NBC December 3, and will rerun again on December 19. From the looks of these photos, the broadcast will be visually dazzling, at the very least. Click through the following slides to check out the cast in their Oz-tastic duds.

