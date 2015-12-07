Kremer finally sought professional help for her eating disorder and body dysmorphia in the summer of 2013; the following year, cognizant of the damage that her Instagram fame was inflicting on her mindset, she logged out of her @healthy_hayls account for a month-long break. When she returned to Instagram, she modified her approach.



“I changed [my handle] to @hayls_sprinklesofsunshine because I didn’t want it to be labeled with anything that had to do with health or fitness. That’s not what I wanted my Instagram to be about anymore, really. And I love sunshine and I love sprinkles, and so it just felt like it fit me,” she says. “My journey is a part of who I am, and if people can't accept that and don’t like that, then I don’t need them in my life... I just hope to inspire other girls, help them, and give them hope, because I know how awful it is. And it can seem like things will never get better.”