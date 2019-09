If you use Instagram, you’ve likely seen one of the 23 million uses of the hashtag #fitspo — but while the platform is a collection point for thousands of aspirational “health” accounts, it has also become a hopeful gathering place for users recovering from eating disorders. Many have found invaluable support from fellow recovering Instagrammers and other social-media cheerleaders. As with fitspiration, though, the line between encouragement and obsession is subtle, and community often gives way to competition. Instagrammers Hayley Kremer ( @hayls_sprinklesofsunshine ) and Antonia Eriksson ( @eatmoveimprove ) understand these dangers only too well.21-year-old Kremer first began struggling with anorexia in 2011. “I had just gotten back from a school trip, and I weighed myself, because I felt like I ate a lot of junk food,” she explains. “And so I got on the scale, and I saw the number, and I was like, Oh, my gosh, it's really bad.”Kremer began to restrict her food intake and in 2013 joined her college’s track team, which ultimately fueled her disorder. “To be honest, I didn’t start running just because I wanted to. To me, that was the fastest way to burn calories and lose weight,” Kremer explains. “I actually fell in love with running, and it became something I really enjoyed…but it felt more like a job…and my personality is ‘all or nothing,’ so I would do it even if I was in a lot of pain.”