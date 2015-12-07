Our Top 11 Celebrity Food Blunders Of 2015

The internet has normalized celebrity culture in a lot of ways. We see it in many different forms across the media: "Celebrities, They're Just Like Us!" Right? Wrong. Sometimes our favorite celebs will say, do, or write something that reminds us that their lifestyle is, well, different (better?) than ours. And rarely is it more blatant than when they let the public in on the ways they fulfill food cravings. Here are the moments in 2015 when celebs unintentionally revealed just how out of touch with reality they really are.
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has